AccuData Integrated Marketing Names New CEO

Ms. Bree Verrengia, CEO, AccuData Integrated Marketing I am honored to lead AccuData’s continued acceleration and growth within the industry as we drive forward toward a digitally-focused future.

Ms. Verrengia is the key architect of AccuData’s strategic vision, while holding ultimate accountability for daily operations. She leads all facets of AccuData’s lines of business, corporate positioning, communications, and strategic partnerships. Through the implementation of Verrengia’s thought leadership, AccuData has grown as a marketing innovator offering proprietary technology solutions and data-driven marketing intelligence for small to mid-sized businesses and large national brands. She joined the company in 2001 and has since held several prominent roles, which most recently included a four-year tenure as AccuData’s Chief Operating Officer.

Verrengia also represents AccuData’s interests with Compact Information Systems; AccuData’s parent company. Washington-based Compact Information Systems is a principal compiler of residential and consumer marketing data and developer of pioneering geospatial technologies.

She began her career with a focus on customer service operations and management in automotive, manufacturing, and retail verticals. Verrengia earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management with concentration in Business Operation and Human Resource Management from the University of Central Florida.

“I am honored to lead AccuData’s continued acceleration and growth within the industry as we drive forward toward a digitally-focused future,” said Verrengia. “As the landscape of direct marketing continues to evolve, AccuData will as well to ensure that our customers continue to achieve measureable results.”

About AccuData Integrated Marketing

AccuData Integrated Marketing helps our clients to acquire, retain and grow a profitable customer base using strategic marketing intelligence and data solutions. For more than 25 years, AccuData has remained dedicated to addressing our partners’ challenges through innovation and service. AccuData is a leading data solutions provider helping our clients succeed with a full suite of data-driven marketing solutions. AccuData propels marketing success for thousands of companies through our strategic data partnerships, powerful technologies and scalable data solutions to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and large national brands. For more information, please visit http://www.accudata.com or call 800-732-3440.