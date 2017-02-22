Ace Technology Partners just announced a new regional federal sales office in Manassas, Va. to better serve government and military clients across the Eastern U.S. Inside sales and business development personnel will be managed by Ace Technology Partners National Director of Sales and Business Development Jaime Albizures.

“The Virginia regional office allows us to provide top quality service and response to our clients,” Albizures said. “We will continue to grow our talent base in an effort to develop greater and truly valuable partner relationships.”

Ace Technology Partners needed the new office space to accommodate its rapidly expanding public sector client roster and the sales/support staff that is growing in tandem. This allows the company to better service clients by working more collaboratively in a highly professional office space.

Among the many high-profile public sector contracts that Ace Technology Partners holds are NETCENTS 2, and SEWP V.

NETCENTS 2 provides federal agencies, including the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense, with a thoroughly vetted source for standardized networking equipment, supplies and related services. Technology products that Ace Technology Partners is authorized to sell through NETCENTS 2 include servers, storage, networking equipment, peripherals, multimedia, software, and identity management/biometric hardware and software.

SEWP V is an acquisition contract awarded by NASA, but used by all federal agencies, for technology products and services. Through SEWP V, Ace Technology Partners is authorized to sell technology products that include desktops, workstations and servers; and associated services including installation, training, maintenance, and warranty protection.

The elite group of NETCENTS 2 and SEWP V contractors were selected based on experience, a proven track record of working with the federal government, product quality, certification to ISO standards, and the capacity to fulfill large orders.

Ace Technology Partners CEO John Samborski said, “We have enjoyed significant sales growth in both the public and private sectors. This new location is a testament to that. Our goal is to continue enlarging our physical footprint throughout the U.S. and perhaps overseas in order to work more closely with our cluster and workstation clients in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.”

Acknowledged as one of the finest custom technology resellers in the U.S., ISO 9001 Certified Ace Technology Partners is a Woman-Owned Small Business operating in both the public sector and commercial sector. Channel partners include Intel, Dell, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Mellanox, Samsung, and IOGEAR among others. Ace Technology Partners is an authorized Microsoft Surface Partner. The company has been an industry leader since 1983. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Its principal, recognized industry expert John Samborski, is an alumnus of Intel’s prestigious board of advisors. In addition to its Greater Chicago headquarters, Ace Technology Partners has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nevada. To contact Ace Technology Partners, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acetechpartners.com.