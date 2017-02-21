RE/MAX Realtor Adam Crosson Expands with New Office

Adam Crosson We currently have twenty-four agents, four of whom are new hires, and we are looking to attract seasoned agents as well as Millennials. Our new location is in a district that is up-and-coming and experiencing revitalization. Past News Releases RSS

Adam Crosson, broker/owner of RE/MAX Professionals, recently announced the real estate company is moving to a new and larger location. “We are so excited to join the downtown Florence movement. So many local people have invested in Florence’s downtown revitalization and we want to do our part too,” said Crosson, recognized as one of “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” by Real Trends. “We believe our agents will thrive in this environment and our clients will not only enjoy visiting us, but also restaurants and shopping spots in the area.”

The new RE/MAX Professionals office will be located in the historic Kress Corner building downtown, 101 West Evans Street, Florence, SC. RE/MAX Professionals is going from 2,300 to 5,900 square feet. The new office features private offices with glass fronts, eighteen workstations, an open workspace area, large conference rooms with flat screen TVs, new furniture and a cafe and lounge.

“We are in growth mode,” concluded Crosson. “We currently have twenty-four agents, four of whom are new hires, and we are looking to attract seasoned agents as well as Millennials. Our new location is in a district that is up-and-coming and experiencing revitalization. This is going to be a fun place to work and play, and most importantly, help support our community.”

In fact, a top-notch restaurant, Town Hall, will be in the same building that will house RE/MAX Professionals, as well as The Dispensary, a rooftop bar next door. There are also studio apartments for rent in the Kress development and the most recent addition is a local brewery, Local Motive.

Adam Crosson, after managing the office for nearly six years, became broker/owner of RE/MAX Professionals in May of 2011. Adam has served on the local board of Realtors and the local Habitat for Humanity board. For more information, please call (843) 260-9935, or visit http://www.adam.florencehomesearch.com.

