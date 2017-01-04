Outdoor experiences play a key role in addiction treatment Haggling is perfectly acceptable when paying cash for addiction treatment, says Teri Gault, CEO and Administrator for Oaks of Hope

According to The American Society of Addiction Medicine heroin use more than tripled among adolescent Americans in 2015. With over 55,000 lethal drug overdoses in the past year, drug addiction is now the leading cause of accidental death in the US. Consequently, the addiction epidemic has lead families and friends of loved ones into the complex world of addiction treatment. While many are struggling with how to cover costs, there are a number of ways to save on addiction treatment.

1. Find no cost or low cost treatment through non-profit organizations or those subsidized by the state or federal funds. Eligibility hinges upon income and assets. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a locator of addiction treatment providers and can be reached at (800) 662-HELP. Counseling for parents is available at the Partnership for Drug Free Kids or by calling 1-855-378-4373.

2. Apply for a scholarship - Many non-profit addiction treatment providers offer full or partial scholarships. Faith based organizations, such as Teen Challenge, may provide a limited number of need based scholarships to those who qualify.

3. Ask the courts for addiction treatment – There’s a growing trend toward addiction treatment sentencing in lieu of incarceration. According to Dylan Rojas, Co-Founder and Clinical Supervisor for R & R Recovery in Huntington Beach, CA, “When a court approved addiction treatment provider accepts an application, they will often appeal to the court on the defendant’s behalf and 'Uncle Sam' picks up the tab.”

4. Use health insurance - The Affordable Care Act expands coverage for drug and alcohol addiction treatment in the same way as any other medical coverage. In varying degrees, plans should cover detoxification, inpatient care, doctor’s visits, therapy, counseling, medications, after care and sober living. Most addiction treatment providers accept insurance.

5. Compare costs, service and coverage - When shopping for an insurance policy, compare coverage and costs. Larry Marinelli, Co-Founder and Owner of True Intentions Sober Living in Tarzana, CA, advises choosing a policy that fits the insured’s needs, “The summary of benefits rarely shows PPO costs to the insured. For some PPO policies, costs could even double.”

6. Negotiate the sticker price - Haggling is perfectly acceptable when paying cash for addiction treatment.”, says Teri Gault, CEO and Administrator for Oaks of Hope, a luxury addiction treatment provider in Southern California. Gault explains, “Treatment providers jump through hoops and wait months to be paid by insurance.” Gault says to expect at least a twenty five discount for paying cash.

7. Ask for a gift - Don’t be afraid to ask for a gift to cover out of pocket expenses, such as copays, deductible or travel expenses. While some addiction treatment providers may offer to pay such expenses, many of these practices are unethical or illegal, Gault cautions, “If an addiction treatment provider unethically fills beds, they may not be putting the client first. To cover your own expenses, don’t be afraid to ask family or friends for help. We call these ‘gifts of recovery’, and they do happen.”

8. Apply for emergency funding - Many colleges or universities have emergency fund applications that could cover some of the expenses like transportation to addiction treatment, Gault says. Long term recovery may benefit with a change in location, Marinelli explains, “We know that it’s ‘people, places, and things’ that can trigger relapse, so relocating for addiction treatment and after care could be one of the most powerful moves toward sobriety.”

About the writer - Teri Gault, known as ‘America’s Smartest Shopper’ and author of 'Shop Smart, Save More', is featured in local and national media, television news, magazines, newspapers and across the web. After two decades of suffering loss and death due to family drug abuse, Teri made a bold move to make a difference. In November 2016, Teri founded Oaks of Hope luxury detox residential treatment in Southern California. Teri continually speaks to the press, teaches thrift and good living at Oaks of Hope and enjoys seeing the rewards of addiction recovery.