AgileMinder The Emoji Scale The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder is now on Apple. As an IBM Partner we are designing more advanced versions of our Products using IBM Bluemix and Watson.

AgileMinder develops innovative products and services that bring "Care, Joy and Delight" featuring The Emoji Scale.

The Emoji Scale is now available on Apple as a fun, free emoji sticker pack for iMessage. Use the stickers in iMessage chats to give emoji ratings simply by choosing one of the ten color coded values on The Emoji Scale.

On Apple: "The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder" http://appsto.re/us/pbXahb.i

Advanced artificial intelligence enabled health and wellness Apps featuring The Emoji Scale are currently in development on the IBM Bluemix platform including IBM Watson.

The Emoji Scale for Mental Health App is based on the story of Phetmany at AgileMinder. Born in Laos and now a US Citizen, Phetmany describes her health and wellness journey and the moment she realizes that Mental Healthcare needs to change.

The Emoji Scale for Veterans Health App is based on the story of Barry, a Veteran with PTSD and a TBI, struggling with mood swings and depression upon returning home from deployment.

Learn more today about our Health and Wellness Apps at agileminder.com or by visiting our IBM PartnerWorld profile.

