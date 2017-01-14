The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder is now on Apple as an iMessage Sticker Pack, Advanced Artificial Intelligence Versions are Being Deployed on IBM Bluemix as MicroServices

Share Article

The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder is now on IBM and the Apple App Store as an iMessage Sticker Pack

AgileMinder The Emoji Scale

AgileMinder The Emoji Scale

The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder is now on Apple. As an IBM Partner we are designing more advanced versions of our Products using IBM Bluemix and Watson.

Saint Petersburg, Florida (PRWEB)

AgileMinder develops innovative products and services that bring "Care, Joy and Delight" featuring The Emoji Scale.

The Emoji Scale is now available on Apple as a fun, free emoji sticker pack for iMessage. Use the stickers in iMessage chats to give emoji ratings simply by choosing one of the ten color coded values on The Emoji Scale.

On Apple: "The Emoji Scale by AgileMinder" http://appsto.re/us/pbXahb.i

Advanced artificial intelligence enabled health and wellness Apps featuring The Emoji Scale are currently in development on the IBM Bluemix platform including IBM Watson.

The Emoji Scale for Mental Health App is based on the story of Phetmany at AgileMinder. Born in Laos and now a US Citizen, Phetmany describes her health and wellness journey and the moment she realizes that Mental Healthcare needs to change.

The Emoji Scale for Veterans Health App is based on the story of Barry, a Veteran with PTSD and a TBI, struggling with mood swings and depression upon returning home from deployment.

Learn more today about our Health and Wellness Apps at agileminder.com or by visiting our IBM PartnerWorld profile.

agileminder.com | #agileminder | @agileminder
theemojiscale.com | #theemojiscale | @TheEmojiScale

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Mark McDonnell
AgileMinder
+1 4153168449
Email >

Mark McDonnell
AgileMinder, Inc.
415-316-8449
Email >
@agileminder
since: 08/2015
Follow >
AgileMinder
since: 10/2016
Like >
Visit website

Media

Infographic The Emoji Scale by AgileMinderInfographic The Emoji Scale by AgileMinderThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinderThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinder - Quick Reference Guide ToolkitThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinder - Quick Reference Guide ToolkitThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinderThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinder on Apple for iMessageThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinder on Apple for iMessageThe Emoji Scale by AgileMinder