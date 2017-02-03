Akeso Biomedical™ Appoints Scott Roth to its Board of Directors

The company’s technology is an exciting one, particularly as new solutions are sought by meat producers to make up for the reduction and removal of antibiotics from animal feed.

Akeso Biomedical, Inc., announced today that the company will expand its board of directors to include Scott Roth, an experienced hedge fund manager and investor in the company. Akeso Biomedical is a privately held company developing novel feed additive technologies for the improvement of animal health and performance. Its feed additives inhibit colonization of animal hosts by bacterial pathogens, thereby improving animal performance and value on the farm.

Scott serves as Chief Investment Officer at Severn River Capital Management, LLC, which he founded in 2004. Prior to this, he was at Sagamore Hill Capital Management, Veritas Capital Management, and HBK Capital Management. Scott started his career at Goldman Sachs on the convertible-bond-arbitrage desk. He completed an MBA at the Harvard Business School and a BS in chemistry at the US Naval Academy.

Simon Williams, CEO of Akeso Biomedical, said “Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance and business. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as Akeso continues its growth.”

“I am very pleased to join the Akeso board as it brings its first products to market,” said Scott Roth. “The company’s technology is an exciting one, particularly as new solutions are sought by meat producers to make up for the reduction and removal of antibiotics from animal feed.”

About Akeso Biomedical, Inc.

Akeso Biomedical, Inc. is an animal health and food safety company developing new solutions to improve animal welfare and performance and prevent foodborne illnesses using a proprietary broad-spectrum iron complex chemistry known as Fe3C. The Company’s product pipeline includes Fe3C feed additives designed to improve animal intestinal health and nutrient absorption and reduce infections by pathogens, including Salmonella, Campylobacter, and E. coli, among others. For more information please send inquiries to contact(at)akesobiomedical(dot)com.

Akeso Biomedical, Inc. is a VIC Technology Venture Development™ portfolio company.