Alfano Renovations Alfano Renovations, One of New Jersey’s Top Kitchen & Bath Showrooms, is Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Alfano Renovations of New Jersey has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The award-winning kitchen and bath remodeling firm was chosen by the Houzz community’s more than 40 million monthly unique users, including more than 1 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. The award-winners’ work in Design was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews that a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“Houzz has been an invaluable resource to our clients for years and has become an integral part of our business. We maintain our profile with our latest projects and showcase our client’s satisfaction. We collaborate with remodeling companies across the country on design ideas, sharing our unique style and staying ahead of the latest industry trends. Earning another Best Of Houzz award in 2017 has proved exactly that,” said Michael Alfano Jr., Lead Designer at Alfano Renovations.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Alfano Renovations,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Follow Alfano Renovations on Houzz at http://www.houzz.com/pro/michaelalfano/alfano-renovations-kitchen-and-bath-showroom.

About Alfano Renovations

Alfano Renovations is a family-owned and operated renovations, construction and real estate consulting company. Over 20 years ago, the Alfano family built this company the same way it builds structures - with careful design, dedication, strength, and creative ideas. These principles catalyze Alfano’s finished products to stand out from the rest, giving the residents and businesses of New Jersey a full-service provider of buildings that impress. Their work is showcased in two spacious designer showrooms, located in Monmouth County and Union County. For more information or to request a design consultation, contact Alfano Renovations at (732) 922-2020 or visit them online at http://www.alfanorenovations.com.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

