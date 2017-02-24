Our award-winning culture has allowed us to continue to attract and retain top IT and business consulting talent in a competitive market.

Indianapolis-based Allegient LLC, a business information technology consulting firm focused on translating business challenges into technology solutions, has been named to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's 2017 list of the best places to work. This marks the seventh time Allegient has received this honor.

Allegient President and CEO Gregg Gallant said, “We are extremely proud to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for the seventh time. We place great importance on creating a collaborative and innovative work environment that fosters employee growth and engagement. Our award-winning culture has allowed us to continue to attract and retain top IT and business consulting talent in a competitive market.”

In 2016, Allegient was ranked in the Top 10 Midsize Employers in 2016 being named the ninth Midsize Employer in the state. Allegient was also recently named an Indiana TechPoint Mira Award nominee for Company Culture of the Year.

A total of 200 companies applied to the Best Places to Work program this year. The selections were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. All companies participating in the 2017 Best Places to Work program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. In turn, this report is used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.

“We’re thrilled that nearly all of our employees participated in this year’s survey which provides invaluable insight into the aspects of our culture our employees value the most while identifying focus areas for improvement. We utilize the survey results annually to continue to refine our internal recruiting and employee engagement initiatives,” said Allegient Director of Human Resources Margaret Mitchell.

Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said, “Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplaces. It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is a win for everyone.”

The 2017 honorees represent more than 20 cities throughout the state, with multiple winners hailing from Bloomington, Carmel, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Michigan City, New Albany, Noblesville and West Lafayette, in addition to Indianapolis. On May 2, the rankings will be unveiled during an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center. For more information on the Best Places to Work program, go to http://www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.

About Allegient LLC

Allegient LLC, a DMI Company, is a business information technology-consulting firm focused on translating business challenges into technology solutions. As a Microsoft go-to partner with all Gold & Silver Competencies, Allegient has been the consultant of choice for many enterprise level clients since its inception in 2001. DMI, the world’s first end-to-end mobility company, provides expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web, and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure device and app management. Together DMI and Allegient bring a portfolio of services designed and built to reinvent business through mobility.