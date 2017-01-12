InfoSecurity Product Finalist Award 2017 “We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader named finalist by Info Security Products Guide,” says Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer

Winners Will Be Honored In San Francisco on February 13, 2017 during the annual red carpet awards dinner and presentation

Allgress announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Allgress GetCompliant Portal for AWS and Allgress Insight Risk Manager, a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the categories of Innovation in Cloud Security and Risk Management. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

The Allgress GetCompliant Portal for AWS is the industry’s first automated Security and Compliance Management solution to tightly integrate with current AWS tools to assess and monitor IT Risk in AWS environments. The Allgress Business Risk Manager is a comprehensive automated solution that provides management of an entire Risk, Compliance, and Security across in-house and partner cloud and non-cloud environments. Both solution provide industry recognized ease-of-use and fast time-to-value.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader named finalist by Info Security Products Guide,” says Jeff Kushner, Allgress Chief Marketing Officer. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to further industry advancements in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and helping customers solve their GRC management challenges. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their GRC obligations.”

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry’s Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit http://www.svusawards.com

About Allgress, Inc.

Allgress, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions that enables risk, security, and compliance professionals the ability to efficiently manage organizational risk. By utilizing visualization, automation, streamlined workflows, and the integration of existing data feeds, Allgress reduces the complexity and cost of risk management. Unlike other risk solutions, customers derive value in hours rather than months. To learn more, visit http://www.allgress.com