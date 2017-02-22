The early response we have received from media and those in the culinary and spirits industries has been absolutely tremendous.

Having won two International Consumer Tasting SIP Awards in 2016 before its products were available to the public, Alpine Distilling, Park City’s newest craft distillery, is now bottling both its Single Malt aged in used American Oak barrels and Traveler’s Rest 88 proof, which has been aging in French Oak in Park City. Traveler’s Rest American Single Malt Whiskey Barrel Proof and 88 proof will join the award-winning Preserve Liqueur (SIP Platinum medal winner) and Lafayette Spice Flavored Whiskey (SIP Gold medal winner) as the four products the distillery will introduce this spring.

“The early response we have received from media and those in the culinary and spirits industries has been absolutely tremendous,” says Alpine Distilling’s Managing Director Robert Sergent. “Now, we are just looking forward to having consumers taste and enjoy our carefully crafted products that are inspired by Park City’s stunning surroundings and active lifestyle.”

As a distiller, Sergent’s culinary education and passion for creating complex flavors play an integral role in formulating the distillery’s high-quality spirits. He comes from generations of moonshiners and is the first in his family to become a professional distiller. Having lived in Great Britain and Germany, Sergent crafts spirits that pay homage to the classic European cordials he enjoyed there.

The following details the four products that will be featured in Alpine Distilling’s launch:

Preserve Liqueur

A black tea, fruit, and spice liqueur offers a well-balanced sweetness and velvety warmth. The versatile cordial can be enjoyed on its own, added to a glass of sparking wine, and used as an ingredient for a wide variety of cocktails and culinary creations.

Lafayette Spice Flavored Whiskey

A complex mix of flavors makes this a unique, approachable bourbon-whiskey for both connoisseurs and those who never before enjoyed whiskey.

Traveler’s Rest American Single Malt Whiskey – 88 Proof

North American high protein, high enzyme six-row barley is chosen for this rich, nutty single malt whiskey aged in used Missouri Oak, Jack Daniels barrels.

Traveler’s Rest American Single Malt Whiskey – Barrel Proof

Resting in used Jack Daniels barrels for less than two years adds nuanced vanilla flavors which result in a chocolaty, sweeter Scotch whisky flavor.

ABOUT ALPINE DISTILLING

Founded in 2016, Alpine Distilling is an award-winning craft distillery based in Park City, Utah. We produce the highest quality premium spirits for the active, creative, and mindful individuals who are drawn to the mountain lifestyle. As a socially conscious brand, Alpine Distilling is pleased to donate a portion of proceeds to benefit local non-profits Park City Community Foundation and Swaner Nature Preserve. More information is available at http://www.alpinedistilling.com.