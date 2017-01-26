Andesa Announces Roy Peterson as Chief Technology Officer

Peterson will drive Andesa’s technology strategy in alignment with the business objectives which includes responsibility for application development practices, technology solutions, systems architecture and operations.

“Roy’s commitment to customer service excellence and emphasis on building an employee environment for growth aligned with Andesa’s beliefs, while his hands-on experience with virtualization, cloud, mobility, vendor management, database administration, security and recovery align well with Andesa’s key strategic technology imperatives,” noted Ron Scheese, Andesa President & CEO. "His unique combination of management experience, advanced technology leadership and business acumen will be a great addition to the Andesa team."

Throughout his career Peterson has held positions of increased responsibility, including growing from the Director of Data Services to Vice President of E-Business and most recently, he served as Vice President of IT Strategy and Planning over an 18+ year tenure with the publicly-traded Cendant/Realogy Corporation in Madison NJ. Roy’s recent responsibility included providing application support, datacenter management and help desk support for over 12,000 employees and 48,000 agent users.

“I was seeking a values-based organization where I could make an impact,” said Peterson. "I am excited to join the Andesa team and help leverage the technological investment to drive higher performance into the future.”

Peterson holds an undergraduate degree in Management Information Systems from Pace University in New York, is an active member in the Society of Information Management (NJ Chapter) and the Institute for Digital Transformation (IDT). Roy is a Board of Directors member for the Spina Bifida Resource Network, a not-for-profit based in Flemington, NJ.

About Andesa Services

Andesa began as a pioneer in the field of COLI/BOLI policy administration. Today more than 30 years later, Andesa provides comprehensive, integrated policy administration, plan administration and support solutions for life insurance and annuity carriers and producers. Partnered with numerous insurance companies (including 7 of the top 13 life and annuity carriers) along with several top distributors and producers, Andesa’s integrated approach to insurance and plan administration results in efficiency gains, reduced hardware costs, mitigated compliance risk and improved market response. This comprehensive suite of services is offered in a secure, private cloud environment. The Company’s highly-experienced team of U.S.-based professionals offers a true extension to a client’s business, providing insurers and producers—large and small—with administrative support for complex product and plan offerings.