A New Generation of Luxury Villas Debuts on Anguilla and St. Bart's

For the past 10 years, Anguilla’s Kenroy Herbert has been managing and marketing a portfolio of elite rental villas on behalf of low-profile owners. Now he has launched his own company to offer a collection of truly outstanding high-style rental residences on Anguilla and the surrounding islands.

“My years of experience in hospitality and boutique rum distilling,” notes Herbert, “put me in direct contact with dozens of wealthy people whose lives are so global and fast-paced they barely have time to think about vacations, never mind sitting down and working out the details.”

That’s where his new company, Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, comes in. His hand-picked team of rental specialists and lifestyle managers has the experience and know-how to plan once-in-a-lifetime vacations, even those extravaganzas that take the word ‘lifestyle’ to a whole new level. Between them, they have a total of almost half a century of experience pampering guests and figuring out how to make the fantasies of these discerning, hard-driving folks become reality.

Team Leviticus is made up of multi-cultural and multi-lingual planners, people who are passionate about what they do, who welcome the challenges of the unexpected.

How about a 8-bedroom residence with indoor Golf Simulator? No problem. All the guests have to do is choose their favorite courses, world-wide.

Or a beachside villa with mesmerizing views, complete with premium Tequila – on the house?

How about a change of pace? Maybe a chartered mega yacht equipped with a two-person submarine and a Turkish bath?

“Sure, anyone could surf the Internet and come up with answers,” says Herbert, “but it takes years of experience, hours of exacting research to match the right villa with the right guests, the perfect yacht with the perfect family. What sets us apart is Insider Knowledge”

That’s another plus for his team: over the years they’ve also built up networks of far-flung partners, trusted specialists who cover the entire field of travel and hospitality – charter yachting, private jets, weddings, seminars and multigenerational family trips.

Team Leviticus is eager – they come to the office expecting to work round-the-clock putting every last detail in place. They enjoy the challenges of the unexpected. They revel in finding solutions. “By Sunrise we are already in touch with clients and colleagues,” says Kenroy.

Above all, they’re passionate and unflinching when it comes to what their A-List guests crave most: total, serene and utterly impenetrable privacy.

Deal Alerts: This Week’s Specials

“You can enjoy one of our villas even if your vacation budget is way less than a millionaire’s,” says the president. “The Leviticus Lifestyle portfolio includes 2-bedroom villas from $1,100.00 a night in summer to 8-bedroom compounds costing up to $19,000.00 per night a night in winter but we encourage villa owners to offer seasonal specials. Check them out on our website.”

And spend a few minutes ogling the photo galleries while you’re there!

Premier Selection of Luxury Villas on St. Barths

Here’s an appealing vacation suggestion from Kenroy Herbert: The “Island Double-Header.”

Spend one week on Anguilla, then switch to nearby St. Bart’s for a few more nights of inimitable French joie de vivre in a Leviticus Lifestyle villa.

See more St. Bart's villas at http://leviticuslifestyle.com/island-getaway-st-barths/

Overview

Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel is a concierge service specializing in luxury villa rentals, charter rentals for private jets and yachts, family and corporate events.. It is based in Anguilla but operates globally through a private network of regional experts. Its current Anguilla portfolio includes 12 of the island’s newest and most-in-demand villas and estates, which are all exclusively rented and managed down to the last detail by the Leviticus President, Kenroy Herbert, a Caribbean veteran. The company also represents a total of 150+ villas on neighboring St. Bart’s, all with 24-hour concierge services for travel, dining and, above all special private events

