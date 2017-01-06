AsSeenOnTV.pro AsSeenOnTV.pro will be featuring a variety of health and wellness products, from skin creams to protein shakes to workout equipment. Past News Releases RSS

Kevin Harrington (one of the original Sharks from megahit reality series Shark Tank) and the Producers of AsSeenOnTV.pro will be featuring DRTV campaigns regarding the topic of Health and Wellness.

With the beginning of the New Year, it is just the perfect time to kick-start a healthy lifestyle and improve overall wellness. AsSeenOnTV.pro will be featuring a variety of health and wellness products, from skin creams to protein shakes to workout equipment. With all of these products and more, being on the right track to practicing a healthy lifestyle will be a no-brainer. AsSeenOnTV.pro’s featured products will guide each viewer to a successful healthy-living lifestyle.

“At AsSeenOnTV.pro, we are dedicated to showcasing the best health and wellness products for our audience” says Melissa Leibowitz, Senior Product Manager. “Whether that means advertising protein shakes with all-natural, Non-GMO ingredients or skincare products to assist with a healthy, newfound glow, we’ve got it covered.”

For innovators that would like to have a product evaluated by AsSeenOnTV.pro, submit a product inquiry on http://www.AsSeenOnTV.pro.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world’s biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered at 6250 Coral Ridge Drive Studio 200 in Coral Springs, FL 33076, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company’s creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro’s veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.