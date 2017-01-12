AsSeenOnTV.pro Not only is it ultra-bright, but at only 2.6 ounces, it’s comfortable and easy to wear. Past News Releases RSS

Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Shining Buddy.

Shining Buddy is dedicated to providing a wide variety of affordable LED lighting products for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether for avid runners, cyclists, campers, pro fishermen, or those who simply enjoy walking their dog at night, it’s easy to safely engage in activities after dark with the Shining Buddy headlamp. Not only is it ultra-bright, but at only 2.6 ounces, it’s comfortable and easy to wear. Each unit is water and shock resistant and can provide more than 12 hours of continuous light from three AAA batteries.

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Shining Buddy will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world’s biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company’s creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro’s veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

For more information on Shining Buddy, please visit http://www.shiningbuddy.com.