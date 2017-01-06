Boyd Homes/Premier Realty The community is open for sales and we currently have our first two homeowners buying our most popular Randolph plan, which features a first floor master bedroom. Past News Releases RSS

Realtor Ashley Boyd, independant contractor with Boyd Homes/Premier Realty, was recently named the site manager of the brand new South Chester Forest subdivision. “This is an attractive, rolling hills, single cul-de-sac community with twenty-five lots,” said Boyd.

Some of the lots at South Chester Forest, located in Chester, VA, will feature basement floor plans that are exclusive to the community. Although there is no plan for a homeowner association, there are declarations and restrictions at South Chester Forest to maintain curb appeal, pride of ownership and property values of the community.

“The community is open for sales and we currently have our first two homeowners buying our most popular Randolph plan, which features a first floor master bedroom,” concluded Boyd. “There are four floor plans to choose from, ranging from $227,000 to $257,000.”

Other communities that feature the model homes for South Chester Forest are Cascade Creek and Castleton. Schools for this subdivision are C. E. Curtis Elementary, Carver Middle School and Lloyd C. Bird High School.

About Ashley Boyd, Boyd Homes/Premier Realty

Ashley Boyd is a full-service Richmond real estate professional with 17 years of experience as a real estate professional. He works with buyers, sellers, investors and military veterans. As a veteran himself, Ashley understands the unique needs of fellow veterans and their families. He specializes in residential new construction homes in Chesterfield. For more information, or to schedule a tour of our premier communities and decorated models, give Ashley a call at (804) 543-5389, or visit http://www.boydhomes.com.

