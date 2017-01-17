Asphalt Life Logo Our goal is to provide interesting and engaging content that touches on topics a contractor might encounter during day-to-day business operations, as well as articles that are just fun to read.

Atlas Roofing is pleased to announce the launch of its new blog, Asphalt Life, a showcase for information of interest to roofing contractors and the homeowner customers they serve.

The site, asphalt-life.com, officially goes live on Tuesday, January 17.

“Our goal is to provide interesting and engaging content that touches on topics a contractor might encounter during day-to-day business operations, as well as articles that are just fun to read,” said Stan Bastek, Director of Marketing and Sales Development/Shingles and Underlayment Division. “Asphalt Life is dedicated to all aspects of the roofing lifestyle, from workdays to weekends.”

Helping contractors build a successful business is a crucial component of Asphalt Life. Articles cover topics such as winter business strategies and the newly released Scotchgard™ Protector sales training program. The site offers tips that can help roofing contractors manage the ebbs and flows of business, outperform the competition and strengthen customer relationships. Other casual and entertaining reading includes the best place to see minor league baseball games; how one roofing firm participated in a Habitat for Humanity blitz build; and all the happenings at the Atlas Roadshows and events occurring across the country. Asphalt Life contains plenty of information for contractors to share with homeowners as well.

“Asphalt Life speaks to what roofers need for work as well as activities they enjoy off the clock,” said Corey Thrush, co-owner with his father of Thrush and Son Complete Home Improvement in Brookville, OH. “I urge my fellow contractors to check out the site. It’s full of articles that we can use in our businesses – I especially liked the piece about how to find the best nail gun.

“Asphalt Life also is a resource we can share with potential clients and on our social media. Sharing great content socially helps us get our name out and keeps people coming back for more information.”

Asphalt Life can be viewed on desktop and laptop computers as well as tablets and mobile phones. Readers are encouraged to comment on the articles as well as share via Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.

“We’re really excited about Asphalt Life,” Bastek said, “and look forward to sharing a wider range of content with our contractors and the general public. This is also the first time our readers will have the chance to comment and we are eager to hear their feedback.”

About Atlas Roofing

Atlas Roofing Corporation is an innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. Atlas has grown from a single roofing shingle manufacturing facility into an industry leader with 19 plants in North America. For more information, visit AtlasRoofing.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.