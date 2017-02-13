My success as a plastic surgeon is always determined by the satisfaction of my patients. Knowing my patients are pleased with their aesthetic results is the highest honor I could receive, says Dr. Stong.

Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Atlanta was recently recognized by Find Local Doctors as a Top Patient Rated Facial Plastic Surgeon for 2017. This honor is one of numerous awards and achievements that Dr. Stong has earned as a leading facial plastic surgeon in Atlanta. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that helps consumers find the most qualified and reputable physicians in their area. The Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon award is an acknowledgement that Dr. Stong has garnered five star ratings and excellent online reviews from his patients across multiple sources. His patients posted impressive remarks about their positive experience at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery as well as their natural-looking and youthful results in advanced cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Stong is dual board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS). These distinguished credentials means that he brings the highest level of specialization, education, and certification in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgery. Dr. Stong has earned a strong reputation for his advanced techniques in facelifts, rhinoplasty and blepharoplasty. He also offers an expansive menu of non-surgical services in facial rejuvenation, ranging from bruise-free facial fillers and microneedling to laser treatments and highly advanced stem-cell facelifts. Dr. Stong offers his services in a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta, where patient-centered care is paramount.

Dr. Stong is committed to creating the most natural and balanced results by using innovative and proven techniques in plastic surgery. His methods include ways to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime and promote longer lasting results. He is one of the few plastic surgeons in the country to offer the deep plane facelift and the first in Atlanta to offer the extended deep plane facelift. With this facelift technique, patients can benefit from faster recovery time and the most natural-looking improvements within the neck, jawline and cheeks.

“My success as a plastic surgeon is always determined by the satisfaction of my patients. Knowing my patients are pleased with their aesthetic results is the highest honor I could receive,” says Dr. Stong.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong and Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC:

Owner and facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong is dual board certified in Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He completed his fellowship under one of the most nationally renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Andrew Jacono in New York. He combines his reputable level of training with his own proven experience and talent to bring patients of Atlanta outstanding results in plastic surgery. Among his previous achievements are his consecutive wins as a "Top Doctor" by Castle Connolly. This is a highly respected recognition that is based on peer nomination and extensive review.

Kalos Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery specializes in providing the most advanced techniques in facial plastic surgery and other cosmetic services. If you would like to get more information about the services offered by Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC, please call their Atlanta office at (404) 963-6665 or visit their website at kalos-plasticsurgery.com.