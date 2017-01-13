The Creative Juice offices and some of the Creative Juice team. Our Juicers work closely with our clients, to make sure we deliver their visions and ideas. We work really hard and are passionate about what we do. We couldn’t be more excited about ranking as one of the Best Marketing and Branding Firms in Atlanta.

The branding agency looks ahead for 2017.

Creative Juice, a leading marketing and design agency, has been named as one of “2016 Best of Atlanta Businesses” in the November issue of the Atlanta Tribune. Octavia Gilmore, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Creative Juice, says, “Our team of Juicers work closely with our clients, to make sure we deliver their visions and ideas, and to ensure their satisfaction. The Juicers work really hard and are passionate about what they do. We couldn’t be more excited about this amazing accolade.”

Ranked amongst other top companies in the Atlanta area, the agency is also proud to be recognized by the industry publication in the “Best Professional Services” category and “Best Marketing and Branding Firms” subcategory. The complete “2016 Best of Atlanta” lists can be found here.

In addition to increasing its bandwidth, Creative Juice’s 2016 strategic growth is also showcased

by the awards and recognitions below:



Graphic Design USA: 2016 American Web Design award for SportsID Web App Design

Graphic Design USA: 2016 American Graphic Design award for the City of Atlanta Department of Public Works 2015 Annual Report

Creative Juice is a fast-growing boutique Atlanta creative agency that’s big on results. For the upcoming year, the award-winning company will continue to offer: graphic design, branding, marketing, web design and copywriting solutions for businesses looking for a fresh approach. In addition to these services, the agency is adding a content arm which will specialize in Local SEO, content marketing and email marketing. The agency is staffed by a dedicated team, committed to providing superior design services and solutions to clients of all sizes.

About Creative Juice:

Creative Juice was founded in 2013, and is now one of Atlanta’s premiere branding, marketing, and design agencies. The company is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, central to a myriad of growing businesses and clientele. The award-winning Atlanta marketing agency offers graphic design, marketing, web design and development, WordPress, email marketing, copywriting, blogging, local SEO, and motion graphics.

Creative Juice has worked with: LG, Equifax, Goodwill of North Georgia, The City of Atlanta, Medtronic, Care USA, Cox Enterprises, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tin Lizzys, Mielle Organics, Design Essentials, Strength of Nature, and The Home Depot.

Creative Juice holds the following certifications:



Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certified

Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certified

Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Certified

African American Business Enterprise (AABE) Certified

Female Business Enterprise (FBE) Certified

