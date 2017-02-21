Attorney Daniel F. Tordella Helping Soles4Souls Wear Out Poverty

Attorney Daniel F. Tordella I strongly encourage everyone in the community to drop by my office and drop off a pair of shoes to help a person in need. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Daniel F. Tordella...

Tordella Law at the start of the new year became an official drop-off location for Soles4Souls and is hosting a shoe donation drive to help combat poverty. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at Tordella Law, 1995 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Suite 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL. “I strongly encourage everyone in the community to drop by my office and drop off a pair of shoes to help a person in need,” said Tordella Law founder Daniel F. Tordella, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Law Mediator. “Every pair of donated shoes counts, and can provide relief today so thousands can succeed tomorrow.”

Soles4Souls aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 26 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls. “Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About Daniel F. Tordella, Tordella Law

Daniel F. Tordella has been a member of the Florida Bar Association and practiced law in South Florida since 1994. From 2001 to the present, the vast majority of his law practice has been in the area of family law and family law litigation. For more information, please call (954) 565-2550, or visit http://www.tordellalaw.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.