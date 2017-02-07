Hector C. Perez Celebrates Sapphire Anniversary as an Attorney

Attorney Hector C. Perez During the course of my career, I have always believed that the defense of anybody facing any criminal charge is a serious undertaking requiring a unique skill-set, because the client’s liberty is at stake. Past News Releases RSS Attorney Hector C. Perez Keeps...

Hector C. Perez, founder of Hector C. Perez & Associates, is proud to announce he is entering his forty-fifth anniversary as an attorney. “It’s a great time in our history to be a trial lawyer, especially when the decisions of our California Supreme Court are now more positive and hopeful for ordinary people instead of just for corporations and insurance companies,” said Perez, a seasoned federal criminal lawyer.

Perez is a former federal prosecutor and IRS attorney. Today, Perez, who became a lawyer in 1972, primarily focuses on defending people who are accused of state or federal crimes or who are under Grand Jury or IRS tax investigation.

“During the course of my career, I have always believed that the defense of anybody facing any criminal charge is a serious undertaking requiring a unique skill-set, because the client’s liberty is at stake,” said Perez. “Defending an accused person should never be an opportunity for a primarily civil lawyer or an inexperienced lawyer to get experience. As well, Tax Court or Probate Court is for trial lawyers, not office lawyers.”

About Hector C. Perez, Hector C. Perez & Associates

Hector C. Perez is listed in Martindale-Hubbell’s Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers. He has received its highest possible rating, an AV-rating for legal ability and professional ethics, since 2000. He was recently invited to join the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Though he can represent clients anywhere in the country, Mr. Perez practices primarily in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Riverside federal courts. Practice areas of Hector C. Perez & Associates include tax crimes, white collar crimes and tax controversies. For more information, please call (562) 799-5524, or visit http://www.hectorperez.com. The law office is located at 3020 Old Ranch Parkway, Suite 300, Seal Beach, CA 90740.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.