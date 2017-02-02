Attorney Robert “RC” Pate Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Robert “RC” Pate, founder of The Law Office of RC Pate, is celebrating his tenth anniversary as an attorney. “It’s hard to believe I have been doing this for a decade,” said Pate, who has an Avvo rating of 10 out of 10. “I am grateful to the south Texas legal community for helping me learn the ropes, my clients for trusting me to handle their problems, and of course my family for helping me to be the best lawyer I can be.”

During the course of his illustrious ten-year career, Pate, aka “The DWI Guru,” has been designated an ACS-CHAL Forensic Lawyer-Scientist, one of only forty-four in the world and only eleven in Texas. He learned the science behind how the government tests blood and breath in a DWI case, taking approximately 160 hours of training on the various instruments used in this science covering everything from theory to hands-on training. Pate uses validated and legitimate science for the benefit of justice and studies the science and applies it legitimately in the courtroom.

“In a growing number of jurisdictions across Texas, prosecutors are simply showing the jury a number in DWI cases,” noted Pate. “If a lawyer doesn’t understand how those numbers are being calculated and what could possibly cause error, how could they ever get a jury to question that number?”

Furthermore, in both 2013 and 2014, Pate completed both years without losing a trial. In 2015, he got approximately 45 cases dismissed or won at trial, having lost only one case during the course of that year. In 2016, Pate again only lost one case.

About Robert “RC” Pate, The Law Office of RC Pate

Criminal defense lawyer Robert “RC” Pate has been called on by some of the biggest lawyers in central Texas to assist in serious DWI cases. The Law Office of RC Pate mainly focuses on DWI, but also handles all criminal matters. For more information, please call (210) 718-0271, or visit http://www.dwiguru.com. The law office is located at 625 North Alamo, San Antonio, TX 78215.

