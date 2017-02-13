August Schell: Cybersecurity Without Boundaries “The more virtual our computing world becomes, the more mobile our digital assets are and cybersecurity must follow them beyond yesterday's physical boundaries. It's not optional,” says founder and CEO, Bill Schell.

Today, August Schell Enterprises, Inc., a Federally focused cybersecurity solutions provider and professional services company announces the official launch of its corporate branding and redesigned website, AugustSchell.com. The new website conveys August Schell’s vision and focus on “Cybersecurity Without Boundaries.”

With the redesigned website, August Schell is sharpening even further its focus on cybersecurity, which has been a core strength for many years. The branding reflects August Schell’s ability to partner with enterprises and government organizations to comprehensively assess organizational security postures and build cybersecurity solutions to fit unique needs.

The new augustschell.com focuses on the company’s key pillars:



Enterprise-Scale Identity Management

Big Data, including Security and Visualization

Network Security and Visibility

Operational Intelligence

Data Center Security, including Firewalls, Endpoints, and Virtualization

Cloud Security and Visibility

Application and Data Security

Software-Defined Data Center, including Compute, Storage, Network & Backup

The new website includes a modern, easy to navigate user interface, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the B2G and B2B markets.

About August Schell

August Schell is dedicated to delivering agile and innovative cybersecurity solutions to proactively defend and protect organization’s data against cyber-attacks. Through our proven expertise with cybersecurity services and solutions, we are masters at designing, deploying and implementing highly secure solutions for on-premise and cloud based computing environments.

