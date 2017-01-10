AvePoint today announced that its solution for Microsoft SharePoint migration, management, and protection is now available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. Organizations who host their SharePoint environments on AWS will now be able to automatically deploy DocAve Software to their individual environment.

“We are pleased to have AvePoint solutions now available on AWS Marketplace,” said Barry Russell, GM, Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers looking for scalable, secure and flexible solutions like AvePoint will now be able to take advantage of the cost savings of the cloud, along with the ability to simplify data management, governance, and compliance.”

DocAve Software in the AWS Marketplace

DocAve, the enterprise-class infrastructure management platform for SharePoint, helps organizations use SharePoint in a more sustainable, secure, and productive way. As a fully integrated platform, DocAve enables centralized or delegated migration, management, and protection of SharePoint environments hosted on premises, or in private and public clouds.

“Being in the AWS marketplace goes a long way to help our customers running Microsoft SharePoint in their own AWS environment," said John Hodges, Vice President of Product Strategy, AvePoint. “Customers who maintain their own SharePoint or file share infrastructure on AWS don’t need the added burden of deploying and configuring third party software.”

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.