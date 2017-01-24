B2BGATEWAY TO BE GOLD SPONSOR AT ACUMATICA SUMMIT At the Summit we will demonstrate to Acumatica end users and partners how B2BGateway’s cloud based, fully integrated EDI for Acumatica can tighten and improve the Acumatica users supply chain. Past News Releases RSS B2BGateway Partners with MYOB to...

B2BGateway, a leading global EDI solution provider and Acumatica certified partner, announced today that it will be a gold sponsor of Acumatica Summit 2017 which takes place January 29 – February 03, 2017 in San Diego, CA.

The Acumatica Summit is the premier invitation-only event where the entire Acumatica partner and customer ecosystem gathers to hear the latest about Acumatica’s products and solutions, get product certifications, and collaborate on accelerating success in the cloud.

EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) has become best business practice in the transfer of standard electronic business documents such as Purchase Orders, Invoices, Advanced Shipping Notices (ASNs), Inventory updates etc., between trading partners and is highly popular in market verticals such as Wholesale Distribution, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive and Finance.

By integrating with B2BGateway’s cloud based EDI solution the Acumatica user can be compliant in all internationally recognized EDI standards and communication protocols such as ANSI X12, EDIFACT, Tradacoms, oioUBL, PEPPOL, VAN, AS2, etc. Full integration also removes the need for the Acumatica user to re-key data when exchanging electronic business documents with trading partners, leading to greater accuracy, increased labor efficiencies and expediting the order-to-payment cash cycle with customers.

At this year’s Acumatica Summit, B2BGateway will also demonstrate how they are part of Acumatica’s ‘Modern Distribution Solution’ – a grouping together of Acumatica’s leading add-on WD partners to give customers in Wholesale Distribution verticals a cutting edge in dominating their fields. By combining the strengths of B2BGateway (EDI), Kensium (eCommerce), Savant (WMS), Aaeon (Mobile Hardware Devices) with Acumatica ERP, the Acumatica client can get a certified one-stop solution that will help them fully automate their solutions, reduce errors and lower ongoing costs.

According to Norman Bentley, Manager of Information Systems at Soundcast, LLC, “Soundcast needed to setup newer technology to be more competitive, we looked at several EDI solutions, and after careful decisions we decided to go with B2BGateway. B2BGateway EDI runs flawlessly with Acumatica, the implementation was quick and painless, we haven’t had any problems. B2BGateway and Acumatica are our founding stepping stones for success.”

“B2BGateway is excited to be a gold sponsor of Acumatica Summit 2017 in San Diego”, states Roger Leyden, Director of Global Business Development at B2BGateway, “At the Summit we will demonstrate to Acumatica end users and partners how B2BGateway’s cloud based, fully integrated EDI for Acumatica can tighten and improve the Acumatica users supply chain by reducing errors, cutting costs and improving overall efficiencies.”

About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a leading global EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions provider with offices in North America, Europe, Australia and China. B2BGateway offers 24/7 customer support to all clients. B2BGateway EDI solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing costs associated with manual data entry. For further information, please visit http://www.B2BGateway.Net or call +1 401 491 9595

About Acumatica: Acumatica is a leading provider of Cloud ERP and Cloud Accounting software that empowers mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world’s best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications. For further information, please visit http://www.acumatica.com