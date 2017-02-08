B2BGateway, a leading global EDI solution provider and DM Fulfillment, a third-party fulfillment provider (3PF) today announced a partnership to provide integrated EDI communications and fulfillment support to distributors and merchants operating in the omni-channel.

An omni-channel supply chain can be defined as a supply chain that uses a central stock pool to control a variety of factors such as pricing, fulfillment, sales, stock management and ordering. The orders are fulfilled from numerous retail channels such as concession stores, franchises, catalogues, online shopping carts, box stores and mobile devices. Consumers expect to be able to browse, buy and return goods through various channels and not just the traditional in-store way. This requires real-time, channel-agnostic visibility of inventory across the supply chain and a single view of the consumer as they hop from one channel to another.

To be able to support the needs of distributors and merchants in the omni-channel, B2BGateway and DM Fulfillment have partnered to provide a seamless communication hub where orders, shipping notices and tracking information can be exchanged seamlessly between the retailer, distributor/merchant and DM Fufillment so that the right product goes to the right customer at the right cost in the right time frame.

The partnership of B2BGateway and DM Fulfillment already has a proof of concept with mutual client SpaceScooter, Inc.. By using B2BGateway’s cloud based, fully integrated EDI solutions for Exact Online and the 3PF services of DM Fulfillment, SpaceScooter now competes successfully in the omni-channel marketplace through online retailers on the CommerceHub platform. CommerceHub enables online retailers to radically expand product assortment, drive demand and enhance the delivery experience.

According to Louisa Gooding, Director of Sales and Strategic Relationships at B2BGateway, “For B2BGateway to partner with a leading omni-channel fulfillment provider such as DM Fulfillment is a no-brainer. Our clients are increasingly using all aspects of the omni-channel to sell their goods to the end consumer. Having all these avenues open is great for sales, but being able to support in real-time with the correct inventory and shipping is where the expertise of a wonderful partner like DM Fulfillment comes in. We look forward to expanding our relationship with DM Fulfillment over the years so that many, many distributors and merchants can take advantage of this seamless solution.”

"We're excited about our partnership with B2BGateway," added David Reinkemeyer, VP of Sales at DM Fulfillment. "By blending B2BGateway's industry-leading EDI solution with DM Fulfillment's fulfillment expertise, we can offer a holistic, omni-channel experience. Clients won't need one partner for direct-to-consumer and another for retail, just one comprehensive solution delivering a world-class customer experience."

About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a leading global EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions provider with offices in North America, Europe, Australia and China. B2BGateway offers 24/7 customer support to all clients. B2BGateway EDI solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing costs associated with manual data entry. For further information, please visit http://www.B2BGateway.Net or call +1 401 491 9595

About DM Fulfillment: DM Fulfillment provides best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions so that manufacturers, merchants and trading partners can seamlessly integrate with today’s omni-channel world. Five strategically located, highly-automated fulfillment centers offer cost-effective shipping solutions and speed to customer and shelf. DM Fulfillment’s mission is to deliver an exceptional customer experience with every order. Visit http://www.dmfulfillment.com to learn more.