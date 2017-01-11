B2BGateway and DSI Partner to Deliver Seamless Supply Chain Solutions to Manufacturers and Wholesale Distributors We look forward to growing our partnership and client base with DSI throughout 2017 and we invite clients, prospects and partners to visit the DSI booth #819 at the NRF trade show in New York, January 15–17. Past News Releases RSS B2BGateway Shortlisted as UK...

B2BGateway to Sponsor Aptean Ross...

B2BGateway to Sponsor Intuit’s...

B2BGateway, a global EDI solution provider, and DSI, the global digital supply chain platform company, announced today a partnership to deliver seamless supply chain solutions to end users in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution sectors.

Combining B2BGateway’s cloud-based, fully integrated EDI solutions with DSI’s Cloud Inventory and mobile-first supply chain apps will remove the need for clients to re-key data. As a result, clients will be able to decrease inventory levels, reduce stock carrying costs, reduce human errors and gain real-time access and visibility into warehouse activities. Additionally, through cloud technology, the B2BGateway and DSI solution will integrate seamlessly to the end users’ ERP system, such as NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, etc..

Louisa Gooding, Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at B2BGateway commented, “Partnering with DSI, a global leader in mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions, allows B2BGateway to offer clients an even greater, seamless solution for all their inventory, warehouse and supply chain needs. We look forward to growing our partnership and client base with DSI throughout 2017 and we invite clients, prospects and partners to visit the DSI booth #819 at the NRF trade show in New York, January 15–17, to learn more about the power of the combined B2BGateway-DSI solution.”

As e-commerce sales continue to surge, more traditional wholesalers and manufacturers are seeking to expand their offerings and are looking for the right platform to provide the best shopping experience for their retail customers. “A crucial aspect of satisfying today’s consumers is providing a transparent view of inventory, so companies can give their customers the products they want, on time—whether delivered to their door or picked up in store. DSI’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers the visibility and accuracy critical to providing that comprehensive view of inventory anywhere in the supply chain” says Mark Goode, Chief Revenue Officer, DSI.

About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a leading global EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) solutions provider with offices in North America, Europe, Australia and China. B2BGateway is a ‘Built for NetSuite’ solution and offers 24/7 customer support to all clients. B2BGateway EDI solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing costs associated with manual data entry. For further information please visit http://www.B2BGateway.Net

About DSI: DSI is the digital supply chain platform company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. For more information visit: http://www.dsiglobal.com Visit the DSI blog for insight and commentary that addresses the supply chain.