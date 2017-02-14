B2BGateway and Skubana Announce Partnership

B2BGateway, a global EDI solution provider, and Skubana, an up and coming eCommerce ERP provider, today announced a partnership to provide cloud-based, fully-integrated EDI solutions to Skubana users.

As a global organization, founded in 1999, with offices in North America, Europe, Australia and China, B2BGateway supports all internationally recognized EDI standards and protocols that may be required by the Skubana user, including but not limited to ANSI X12, EDIFACT, Tradacoms, XML, sFTP, VAN and AS2. By fully integrating with Skubana through cloud based technology, B2BGateway is able to remove the need for the Skubana user to re-key data. This, in turn, leads to greater accuracy, increased labor efficiencies and it expedites the ‘order-to-payment’ cash cycle from customers.

Skubana, founded by Chad Rubin, manages all back-end e-commerce operations in one place, including order processing, shipping, inventory management, fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), vendor management and cross channel analytics. It is truly everything a seller would need to build a successful and profitable business, no matter if you're selling on one channel or several. No longer will you be consumed with chasing after errors and overselling/underselling.

“B2BGateway is excited to partner with Skubana,” states Louisa Gooding, Director of Sales & Strategic Relationships at B2BGateway, “By using B2BGateway’s EDI solutions the Skubana user will be able to integrate seamlessly with all parties in their supply chain, be it the online marketplaces (Amazon, eBay…), third party logistics (3PLs), manufacturers and traditional box store retailers (Walmart, Toys R Us, Target….). Our full integration removes the need for the Skubana user to re-key data which leads to greater accuracy and faster payment from customers.”

“Our integration with B2BGateway has been something we’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time. We’ve been able to connect with other companies the usual way, API, FTP, etc. but now that we have been able to partner with B2BGateway we can now use cloud based EDI to integrate with tons of other softwares and companies" added Chad Rubin, CEO of Skubana. "We feel this is going to help us bring Skubana to the next level for our customers and allow us to provide a better product. Traditionally a lot of digitally native brands were B2C but a lot of them have started making BIG moves to B2B and EDI helps us support this transition in the industry.”

About Skubana: Skubana provides a unified solution to control the entire e-commerce operation lifecycle without the need to glue together multiple software platforms. For further information please visit http://www.skubana.com

About B2BGateway: B2BGateway is a world leader in the provision of cloud-based, fully-integrated EDI and automated supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Boston, MA with additional offices in Europe, Australia and China, B2BGateway offers clients 24/7 customer support with each client having their own designated setup team. B2BGateway’s EDI solutions are simple to use, competitively priced, highly effective and can increase profitability by reducing the costs associated with manual data entry errors. For further information please visit http://www.B2BGateway.Net or call + 1 401 491 9595.