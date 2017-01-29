Many small businesses today are making the switch over to VoIP business phone systems.

VoIP, colloquially known as Internet telephony, converts voice vibrations to compressed digital signals that translate to Internet Protocol (IP) packets. IP packets provide top tier VoIP business phone services and are then transmitted and converted to a regular telephone signal.

In essence, VoIP allows computer users and businesses to make telephone calls from a desktop computer equipped with a voip phone through enterprise voip solutions. Internet telephony offers services and benefits unparalleled by traditional phone service.

Many small businesses today are making the switch over to voip business phone systems. There are plenty of advantages to using such a hosted VoIP service provider, but a lot of small businesses are overlooking some of the most valuable features. Beyond options like voicemail, call waiting, toll-free numbers, call forwarding, and remote operation, companies will discover a host of other features that can help any small business.

1: Voicemail to Email Transcription

Voicemail to email transcription transcribes voicemail messages to text and sends them to a preferred email. Employees don't need to furiously scribbling names, numbers, and addresses.

2: Call Screening

Call screening is an often-forgotten feature of the VoIP business world that can come in handy. It allows businesses to look at a number on the caller ID and choose how to treat it.

3: Coaching Tools

Instead of giving employees advice after ending phone conversations with customers, the systems allow recommendations during the call.

4: Auto Attendant

An auto attendant is one of the hidden gems of premium voip services. This feature allows callers with a menu to interact to choose an appropriate extension. Businesses will appear more professional and impressive.

5: Conferencing

Most people know about conferencing with voip services, but not everyone takes advantage of all the features that might come with it. TieTechnology VoIP technology combines and stores data onto one single network that increases the manageability, cost-effectiveness, and productivity for businesses that need reliable communication. Businesses can also invest in wireless VoIP technology to make low-cost calls from any place that offers Wi-Fi, such as cafeterias, bookstores, hotels, airports, and a variety of other locations.

