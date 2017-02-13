Colorado Springs Realtor BJ Burns Helps Military Families Relocate

BJ Burns If that means taking the time to go to these classes so that I can learn to be more professional and be able to relate better to these military relocation families then that makes me feel really good that I can help them. Past News Releases RSS Realtor BJ Burns Marks 10 Years...

Real estate professional BJ Burns, of The Platinum Group, Realtors, recently received the Certified Military Relocation Specialist designation. “I want to continue to improve and get better and better at what I do,” said Burns. “If that means taking the time to go to these classes so that I can learn to be more professional and be able to relate better to these military relocation families then that makes me feel really good that I can help them.”

The objective of the Certified Military Residential Specialist Program is to provide a platform whereby real estate professionals can be trained and equipped to handle with excellence the home purchase needs of active duty and former military clients. It is also a way for real estate professionals to honor the men and women of the United States military and their families for their service to our nation.

“When military families are sent to another base they have to quickly sell their house, pack everything up and move to a new place, instead of having to go into temporary housing or put their things into temporary storage, which can be very stressful,” concluded Burns. “Certified Military Relocation Specialists all pull together and try to make this the smoothest transition possible for our nation’s heroes.”

About BJ Burns, The Platinum Group, Realtors

BJ Burns is the real estate professional of choice in Colorado Springs, having over 33 years of experience in the area. BJ, a Certified Military Relocation Specialist, has a network of related professionals, lenders, inspectors and home-repair personnel that she can recommend and clients can trust. The Platinum Group, Realtors, is ranked the No. 1 Independent Real Estate Firm in Colorado Springs. For more information, call BJ at (719) 339-9876, or visit http://www.platinumhomesales.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.