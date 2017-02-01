Expert Panelists Join Fonolo for Live Debate About BPO Automation It’s important for decision-makers to be strategic when deploying these new systems. We have gathered an expert panel of thought leaders from all over the world who will shed light on best practices for BPOs of all sizes.

Fonolo, the pioneer in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, has announced the guest panelists for a lively discussion about the pressures Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs) face to automate. The unscripted conversation will take place on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET and will broadcast on YouTube.

According to World Economic Forum, technology-led automated services could impact more than 5 million jobs by 2020, already reducing employment for BPOs by 1.54%.

"Although we see the demand for automated services growing, when technology fails, human agents must be ready to take over,” said Shai Berger, CEO, Fonolo. “It’s important for decision-makers to be strategic when deploying these new systems. We have gathered an expert panel of thought leaders from all over the world who will shed light on best practices for BPOs of all sizes.”

The thought leaders spearheading the discussion are:



Shai Berger, Fonolo, CEO - @shaiberger

Mark Hillary, IT Decisions, CEO/Writer - @markhillary

Peter Ryan, Ryan Strategic Advisory, Principal - @peter_w_ryan

Neal Topf, Callzilla, President - @NealTopf

Jeremy Watkin, FCR, Head of Quality - @jtwatkin

Daniela Puzzo, Director of Marketing at Fonolo, will moderate the discussion and take questions during the live conversation streaming on YouTube. Twitter users can also direct questions to @Fonolo using hashtag #BPO.

To join us for this exciting live conversation, visit: "BPO Automation: Where Do Humans Fit In?”

