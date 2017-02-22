Baker Electric Solar, a full-service Southern California solar provider, is pleased to announce it has once again earned the coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). Baker has met the review site’s strict eligibility requirements for four consecutive years (2013-2016). SSA winners need to achieve an overall “A” rating, recent grade and review period grade, be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by the Angie’s List operational guidelines.

Per Angie’s List, this year’s achievement is particularly significant as the consumer review site experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

The SSA is the highest honor given annually to the top 5% of qualifying Angie’s List businesses. Service company ratings are updated daily as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. The grading criteria is on an A through F scale and covers areas ranging from price to professionalism and punctuality.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder, Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the solar installer companies in San Diego were able to do it.”

“Angie’s List is the gold standard service evaluation model for homeowners,” said Baker Electric Solar President, Mike Teresso. “We’ve worked extremely hard to retain their Super Service Award, and I’m proud of our entire Baker team. Winning the award four years in a row is validation of our rock-solid dedication to delivering exceptional service and quality solar products to each of our customers every day, year-after-year.”

