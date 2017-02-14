“It’s important that the Silver&Fit program provide new, exciting and challenging opportunities for our members of all ages, including baby-boomers." - Brett Hanson

The Silver&Fit® Exercise and Healthy Aging Program for Medicare-eligible members has expanded its range of Silver&Fit endorsed group fitness classes to include the popular Barre above™ fitness classes. All Silver&Fit endorsed group classes are offered at no additional cost to Silver&Fit members.

Barre above is a results-driven fitness program that fuses the best of Pilates, yoga, aerobics, and strength-training exercises performed by dancers. The program uses dynamic flow movements to challenge participants and enhance strength and balance.

“We’re excited to offer our members access to Barre above classes,” said Brett Hanson, vice president, Fitness Network Management at American Specialty Health Fitness. “It’s important that the Silver&Fit program provide new, exciting and challenging opportunities for our members of all ages, including baby-boomers. These classes are fun and are part of a fast-growing trend in the fitness industry to introduce consumers to exercise programs that integrate a variety of workout techniques.”

The Silver&Fit Program has over 13,000 participating fitness facilities and instructors nationwide. The Barre above classes will be introduced at certain fitness facilities over the months ahead. Silver&Fit members should inquire at their fitness facility to determine if Barre above classes will be offered there.

Silver&Fit instructors seeking training opportunities for Barre above classes can learn more about the program at the Barre above website. Silver&Fit instructors are guaranteed preferred pricing at Barre above instructor certification workshops. To receive preferred pricing, call 800.464.7309 and visit Barre above to sign up for instructor training.

“My clients in their 40’s - even up to their 80's - are seeing real improvement in their movement,” says Barre above co-creator Leslee Bender. “The progression in their fitness level and functionality, with coming to the class time and time again, is the most rewarding part ever of my career."

Barre has been called one of the top 5 fitness trends this year, according to IDEA World Fitness Group Trend Watch.

About Barre above™

Barre above™ fuses the best of yoga, Pilates, aerobics, strength-conditioning training, and ballet to create a dynamic and engaging Barre workout for all types of participants. Barre above™ is designed for wide range of fitness levels, ages and bodies, complete with progressions and regressions so those new to fitness or are injury-prone feel successful their first time, while seasoned Barre enthusiasts will always feel challenged. Barre above™ takes fitness programming to a new level.

About the Silver&Fit® Exercise & Healthy Aging Program

The Silver&Fit® program is an exercise and healthy aging program providing unique, evidence-based fitness and health education activities for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees. Silver&Fit members have access to: no-cost or low-cost memberships at a participating, contracted fitness club or exercise center, or to the Silver&Fit Home Fitness Program for those who prefer or need to work out at home; SilverandFit.com, a website providing health tools and resources specifically designed for older adults; The Silver Slate® newsletter; and a toll-free customer service hotline. For more information, visit http://www.ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SilverandFit, YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/silverandfit, Pinterest at http://www.pinterest.com/silverandfit, Twitter at @SilverandFit and Instagram at @SilverandFit.

The Silver&Fit program is a product of American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc., a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH).

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation’s premier independent and privately-owned health services organizations, offering specialty health provider networks, fitness and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers and employers. Operating from offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), Ind., San Diego, Calif., Southlake (Dallas), Texas, and Columbia, S.C., ASH has more than 1,300 employees and administers services for more than 43 million members nationwide. Additional products offered through ASH and its subsidiaries include the Healthyroads®, FitnessCoach®, and Active&Fit® programs, and others. For more information, visit http://www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

