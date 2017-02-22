Bay Disposal & Recycling Mobile App “Our customers run complicated businesses across Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina -- so we wanted to find a way to make their day a little easier.

Bay Disposal & Recycling a locally owned and operated solid waste collection, disposal and recycling company serving the entire Hampton Roads area, announces the launch of their new customer service mobile app.

In this area, there was a significant need to streamline customer interactions throughout the Bay Disposal network. “Our customers run complicated businesses across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina -- so we wanted to find a way to make their day a little easier. Whether a large construction site, local retail shop, or customer with a small residential project, the process of scheduling waste removal & recycling services needed to be improved.” -- Allison McCormick, Customer Service Coordinator, Bay Disposal.

Key features of the application include the ability to place orders, schedule pickups, receive special offers, and view a facility location map. The responsive web app was designed and developed by TechArk Solutions - a digital creative agency based in Norfolk, VA.

“The goal when designing the Bay Disposal app was to deliver customer service, at their fingertips. People are constantly on the go, and we partnered with Bay Disposal to turn their requirements into a user experience that made the process of managing trash and recycling accounts, a simple one.” -- Pratik Kothari, President of TechArk Solutions

Explore how the Bay Disposal mobile app can help make business operations more efficient; free download available in the App Store and Android Marketplace.

###

About Bay Disposal & Recycling

Bay Disposal & Recycling is a locally owned and operated solid waste collection, disposal and recycling company serving the entire Hampton Roads area.

About TechArk Solutions

TechArk is a digital creative agency with a strong foundation in website design, app development, digital marketing, and superior customer experience.

Media Contact

Fred Rose

(757) 828-6450

frose(at)gotechark(dot)com