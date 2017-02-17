Berndes Adds Induction to Specials Crépe Pan Line

Induction Crepe Pan Adding Induction allows us to offer a Crépe Pan that will work on all stove tops.

Specialty open stock cookware pieces continue to drive incremental sales throughout the year. They are perfect for Bridal or gift-giving and demand continues to grow.

To further extend our Specials cookware selection, Berndes has added an updated version of our 11.5 inch Crépe Pan to include induction and new ergonomically designed handle with stainless steel flame guard.

Berndes Specials Induction Crépe Pan is debuting in the U.S. at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, March 18-21, 2017, South Building Booth S3624 and is available late Spring 2017.

For further information, contact:

Dana Swearengin, Director of Marketing Range Kleen Manufacturing 419.331.8000 x159, dswearengin

About Range Kleen Mfg., Inc.

Range Kleen Manufacturing, Inc. is a Lima, OH-based company manufacturing household products sold to major retail chains globally and has been taking care of the customer (TCOTC) since 1971. Its product Divisions include Original Equipment Manufacturing Quality (OEM) replacement drip pans for ranges & stoves; Non-stick Metal Bakeware; Kitchen Decorative products specializing in exclusive licensed designs; Storage, Organization, insulated food and beverage bottles and household cleaning supplies. The introduction of Range Kleen branded cookware- Stainless Steel as well as pot racks in 2007, adding a specialty line of high-end gourmet Stainless Steel cookware in March of 2015. Effective December 21, 2009, Range Kleen Manufacturing was pleased to announce the partnership with Berndes Cookware USA and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Berndes Cookware USA from their International Headquarters in Lima, Ohio. July of 2015, Range Kleen partnered with Moneta Cookware from Italy and had taken the lead of all sales, marketing, and shipping of Moneta Cookware USA from their headquarters in Lima, Ohio. To learn more about our brands, visit RangeKleen.com, Berndes-Cookware.com, Moneta-Cookware.com.