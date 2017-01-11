Bernhard Bartylla I am excited about the opportunity to work with APMT on ACOMP and ARGEN and believe in the transformative impact that APMT’s products will have in both manufacturing and research

Advanced Polymer Monitoring Technologies (APMT) today announced that a European business development professional has joined its team. Bernhard Bartylla will lead European initiatives for APMT’s product lines serving polymer and biopharmaceutical applications.

“We’re working with Bernhard to introduce ACOMP and ARGEN to European manufacturers and researchers. Bernhard brings significant experience in our application areas and will be a tremendous asset on our business development team as we continue building an international presence. We look forward to bringing our innovative technologies and products to Europe,” says Alex Reed, CEO of APMT.

Bernhard is an analytical chemist based in Germany who has more than 35 years of experience with product management, applications engineering and scientific sales. Bernhard received a degree in Analytical Chemistry from Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany. He has experience as a sales manager for Polymer Laboratories, a product manager for Varian Deutschland and a GPC/SEC product specialist at Agilent Technologies in EMEA markets.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the talented team at APMT on ACOMP and ARGEN opportunities. I have spent several decades working with users in the polymer and biopharmaceutical industries, and I believe in the transformative impact that APMT’s products will have in both manufacturing and research in these areas.” says Bernhard Bartylla.

In December 2016, APMT announced the installation of a second generation ACOMP system which is operational at an industrial polymer manufacturing facility. To contact Bernhard regarding interest for ACOMP or ARGEN in Europe, email him at bernhard.bartylla(at)t-online(dot)de.

About APMT

Advanced Polymer Monitoring Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes products and services for the real-time monitoring, analysis, and control of polymer reactions, solutions, dispersions and suspensions across all synthetic and natural polymer sectors from R&D through high volume industrial production. For more information, visit http://www.apmtinc.com.