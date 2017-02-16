Everyone in our organization – from recruiters and account managers to front-office staff and senior management – is committed to creating exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and associates

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that they have earned one of Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. As the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn the Diamond Award designation four consecutive years, they are part of a truly elite group of staffing companies.

"Everyone in our organization – from recruiters and account managers to front-office staff and senior management – is committed to creating exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and associates," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "By focusing on the things employers and job seekers value most, we build strong, loyal partnerships that benefit all parties involved.

"Winning this award validates our commitment to living out PrideStaff's Mission each day: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," continued Heaton. "We are extremely proud to become the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in revenue to win the Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Award for eight consecutive years. Throughout the year ahead, we look forward to developing new ways to deliver world-class experiences to our clients and talent every day."

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for two years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.