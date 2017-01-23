Dr. Ben Talei's work is widely respected by physicians and loved by all his patients, including celebrities, states Adriane Schwartz, West Coast Deputy Bureau Chief for In Touch Weekly, Life & Style Weekly, and Closer Weekly.

The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery is moving to a brand new, state of the art medical office at 465 North Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills. Located in Suite 750 of the Rox San Medical Building, the new center offers great ease of access and privacy. Located in the heart of the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle, it will also be very convenient for patients who want to roam around Rodeo Drive to do some high end shopping.

Their first day at this new location is Monday, January 23rd and their phone number will remain (310) 288-0641.

The new facility features a self-playing Steinway grand piano, crystal chandeliers, striking marble floors, oversized leather chairs and valet parking. It might be the only such facility in the world to feature a stunning 2,500 square foot patio where patients can relax, enjoy an espresso and listen as the grand piano plays. It also features two of Beverly Hills' top aestheticians.

“Dr. Ben Talei's work is widely respected by physicians and loved by all his patients, including celebrities," states Adriane Schwartz, West Coast Deputy Bureau Chief for In Touch Weekly, Life & Style Weekly, and Closer Weekly. “I have celebrity friends who fly across the country to see Ben because he’s the only one they trust with their face. When you see his remarkable before and after photos, it becomes clear why he's considered a miracle worker.”

Offering a wide range of services, Ben Talei, MD, Director, Board Certified Dual Fellowship Trained Facial Plastic Surgeon, specializes in the Modified Upper Lip Lift to avoid issues commonly associated with classic lip lifting techniques. Talei is able to provide the most impressive, discrete results, with incisions that are almost invisible to the naked eye. He also pioneered The AuraLyft, the world’s most advanced face and neck lift. Featuring the most comprehensive deep plane release, The AuraLyft produces astounding, unmatched results so that patients of any age or gender can expect to look significantly more refreshed, rejuvenated and revitalized.

“At our new location we will continue to offer excellent surgical care and friendly, personalized treatments, but in a more private - yet spacious - setting. And the lighting and energy in our new location is dream worthy” states Talei. “While many cosmetic medical offices aspire to become more spa-like and antiseptic looking, we have taken a very different approach. We simply wanted an office that doesn't feel like one. You can enter our office and simply relax while appreciating the beauty of the facility itself.”

A genius design team built the office from floor to ceiling: Antonio Tadrissi of Prototype Design Labs from Toronto, Canada has taken special interest in the office, building every single finish and piece of furniture in his own factory. The lightning and artwork have also been designed and manufactured with Antonio’s personal involvement. Prototype Design Labs is known for its “anything is possible” approach to design and fabrication, experimenting with new materials and forging relationships with independent artists to create original interiors that defy design type and transcend trendiness. Some of the studio’s previous clients include BMW Canada, Benson and Hedges, Absolut Vodka, recording artist Drake, and Intercontinental Hotels.

A native of California, Dr. Talei holds degrees from UCLA and the San Diego School of Medicine (UCSD) and completed his residency training in Head & Neck Surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He holds multiple degrees and certifications. Dr. Talei is an avid author and speaker as well as humanitarian, dedicating his time and skills to help others, including through Operation Smile, HUGS (Help Give Us Smiles), and Healing the Children on Cleft Lip & Palate and Microtia missions to Honduras, Ecuador, Vietnam, Guatemala and Colombia. Dr. Talei set up a “Heroes for Hope Race” in Manhattan and Brooklyn, raising money for Brain Cancer Research.

For additional information on the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery please call (310) 288-0641 or visit beverlyhillscenter.com