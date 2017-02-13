We judge our success not by how we view our outcomes but by how our patients view their results. Because this award is based on actual patient reviews it represents a significant achievement for us, says Dr. Ben Talei of The Beverly Hills Center.

Dr. Ben Talei of The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery is a distinguished double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who is known for his dedication to use the most natural and minimally invasive techniques available. His mission is to deliver outstanding results in facial plastic surgery that portray natural beauty as well as provide valued sustainability. His patients have certainly recognized his excellence in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, as they have posted a number of superior reviews and five-star rating across multiple credible online sources. This has led Find Local Doctors to feature Dr. Talei as a 2017 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon for Beverly Hills. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that helps consumers connect with qualified and reputable physicians in their area.

Dr. Ben Talei’s plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in Beverly Hills offers a full menu of facial plastic surgery procedures and cosmetic treatments, including advanced facelift procedures, rhinoplasty, eyebrow lifts, non-surgical skin rejuvenation and more. Dr. Talei has pioneered numerous techniques in facial plastic surgery to improve patient experience, recovery and results. These include a lip lift method that offers faster healing and more natural results than past surgical methods as well as an awake and painless deep plane facelift technique that Dr. Talei calls the Auralyft.

Dr. Talei is also an industry-leading physician in the field of birthmark removal surgery for babies through adults. He carries remarkable training and expertise, including a dual fellowship training in Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Vascular Birthmarks and Congenital Anomalies with Laser Surgery. The practice is committed to approaching patient care with complete transparency, sincerity and honesty.

The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery is now serving patients in a new, state-of-the-art facility located at 465 N. Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

About Dr. Ben Talei:

A native of California, Dr. Benjamin Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then went on to complete his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian.

If you would like to get more information about Dr. Ben Talei or his plastic and reconstructive surgery centers, please visit their website at beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310) 288-0641.