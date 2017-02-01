Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta The recipes are labor-intensive, but I am very passionate about producing quality food that sticks to my family’s recipes. As the owner, I strictly monitor product quality and customer satisfaction. Past News Releases RSS

Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in February 2017 serving authentic Italian dishes from family recipes passed down from generations. Rick Bianchi, owner of Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta, started the Italian eatery ten years ago after getting permission to use his mother Elise’s authentic Italian recipes, which she got from her mother, who got them from her mother. His mother had been in food service in the Catholic school system in Des Moines. Although now retired, she really wanted to serve her food to others. Today, everything at Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta is made from scratch from her recipes, and nothing comes from a box or can.

“The recipes are labor-intensive, but I am very passionate about producing quality food that sticks to my family’s recipes,” said Bianchi. “As the owner, I strictly monitor product quality and customer satisfaction.”

Signature Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta dishes include buffalo chicken pizza, cavatelli, homemade ravioli, shrimp alfredo and stuffed peppers. Bianchi Boys also serves appetizers, sandwiches and salads.

Bianchi Boys Pizza & Pasta serves authentic Italian cuisine made from scratch, such as sandwiches, pasta and specialty pizzas. The restaurant has two locations: 2437 Adventureland Drive, Altoona, IA, (515) 957-0807; and 701 North Lincoln, Knoxville, IA, (641) 828-8085. For more information, please visit http://www.bianchiboys.com.

