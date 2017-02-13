Big Brand Tire & Service Opens Innovative Tire Store in Simi Valley

A ribbon-cutting event will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. with City Council members and the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce. An Open House for the new store will be held on February 25, 2017.

The 7,000 square foot store features 10 state-of-the-art service bays with digital timers, Challenger & Hunter Lifts, Hunter laser guided alignment machines and environmentally friendly waste depositories. Modern kiosks with display panels, eight 50” HDTV digital menu and appointment boards. The customer waiting area offers a 50” HDTV, wireless Internet access, complimentary coffee, bottled water, clean, aesthetically pleasing restrooms, and courtesy customer shuttle service. The store will employ 9 full time service staff.

This new store in Simi Valley becomes the model of how future Big Brand Tire & Service stores will be built and operated statewide. The tire store chain has made significant cutting-edge improvements in the energy efficiency of the building design to cut energy use by implementing the newest technologies in lighting design. The “Eco-friendly” design includes standards and practices that include pollution prevention, cleanliness, recycling, resource conservation and bio-friendly lubricants and flushes.

Big Brand Tire & Service sells a wide selection of leading tire brands such as Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, General, BFGoodrich, Toyo, Nexen, Pirelli, and GT Radial.

Services offered at Big Brand Tire & Service include: wheel alignment, brake repair, oil and lube, steering and suspension, windshield repair and replacement, batteries, starters and alternators, shocks, struts, cooling systems, transmissions, as well as the latest diagnostic and maintenance services.

“Big Brand Tire & Service is thrilled about our new location in Simi Valley and we look forward to earning the business of our new neighbors while providing great value and exceptional customer service,” said Matt Eckman, Big Brand Tire & Service General Manager.

The store hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Brand Tire & Service, based in Camarillo, California, is a tire and automotive service retailer. The company currently operates 18 stores across southern and central California. In 2014, the company marked its 45th year serving customers as their trusted tire and automotive service provider in local markets across California.

Contact

Chris Cassidy, Marketing Chief

Big Brand Tire & Service

805-388-0223 x8850

chris(at)bigbrandtire(dot)com

http://www.BigBrandTire.com