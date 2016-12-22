Bithell Law PLLC Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Attorney Walter Bithell Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Walter Bithell is marking his first year practicing law as Bithell Law PLLC. Attorney Bithell was for over thirty years a senior partner, administrative partner and lead litigator at one of the largest law firms in the Rocky Mountain region, where he developed a thriving plaintiff’s practice involving wrongful death, crop damage, insurance/fraud, defective products, business disputes, catastrophic injuries and professional negligence. He continues that practice at Bithell Law PLLC. “I left the big firm, but I did not leave any of my experience behind,” said Bithell.

Since its inception a year ago, Bithell Law PLLC has become synonymous with achieving outstanding results for its clients quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. Additionally, attorney Bithell is a trained mediator and is on the approved list of mediators for both the Idaho Supreme Court and the Idaho Federal Court.

In 2010 the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association instituted the annual Walter H. Bithell Professionalism Award. The award recognizes commitment to integrity, excellence and professionalism as a lawyer for all clients, colleagues, judges and staff with whom he or she comes in contact with in the representation of Idaho citizens.

About Walter Bithell, Bithell Law PLLC

Walter H. Bithell is admitted to practice in the Idaho Supreme Court, United States District Court, District of Idaho, United States Court of Federal Claims United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. Practice areas of Bithell Law include wrongful death, crop damage, insurance bad faith/fraud, defective products, business disputes, catastrophic injuries and more. For more information, call (208) 336-4440, or visit http://www.bithelllaw.com. The law office is located at 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Suite 500, Boise, ID 83702.

