EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has been awarded Bronze in the 2016 Brandon Hall Group Awards for Best Advance in Performance Support Technology. EBSCO won the coveted award due to the effective combination of its powerful search platform, EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) and its robust organizational learning solution, Leadership & Management Learning Center™ (LMLC).

EBSCO Discovery Service is an enterprise research platform that helps employees connect with the most relevant information for their search. EDS also provides managers with ample leadership and management resources as well as authoritative articles from peer-reviewed journals. Leadership & Management Learning Center™ is a turnkey solution that provides best practices content from industry thought leaders.

The entry for the Brandon Hall Group Award highlighted the effectiveness of EDS and LMLC for an organization in Australia, The Benevolent Society. Together, EDS and LMLC offered the Benevolent Society a powerful research platform customized to meet their research and learning objectives and provide them with a full-featured user experience.

EBSCO Vice President of SaaS Strategy Tamir Borensztajn says the award supports the effectiveness of EBSCO Discovery Service to accelerate research. “EDS takes research to the next level through a perfect combination of content and technology, and helps users find and access the highest-quality content for the best-possible research experience.”

“The fundamental goal of LMLC is to serve the informal learning needs of organizations and this award recognizes that accomplishment” says Vice President of Product Management, Tad Goltra. “We applied our innovative technology to create a learning tool that enables continuous, self-directed learning.”

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance – and in some cases transform – their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

The entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives based upon the product’s breakthrough innovation, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration

and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to

their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 900,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

###

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen McEvoy

Vice President of Communications

(800) 653-2726 ext. 2594

kmcevoy(at)ebsco(dot)com