Old School Labs™, makers of the wildly popular all-natural sports supplements based on “Golden Era” principles, has added Mr. Olympia Classic Physique bodybuilder Breon Ansley to its growing team of brand ambassadors. The Olympia top finisher and former Big 12 defensive back began competing as a bodybuilder in 2012 and in less than a year was able to turn professional, participating in the 2013 NPC USA Championships in Las Vegas.

“Breon represents the kind of athlete that we really admire,” says Old School Labs founder and CEO Tarek Sidani. “When his first career in football didn’t work out due to an injury, he reinvented himself as a bodybuilder and worked to rectify any weakness. His passion and commitment allowed him to rise quickly through the ranks and turn professional in record time. He’s going to make a first-class brand ambassador.”

For his part, Ansley is excited about the new role, which he feels will fit right in with his professional aspirations. “I really like Old School Labs’ products and their strong belief in classic training principles,” he says. “As I aim for the top spot in the Classic Physique division at the Mr. Olympia, it will be great to be associated with a brand that I respect and that people really love for spreading the word about balance and aesthetics in our sport.”

“Sometimes we just can’t believe our luck, hooking up with terrific people like Breon and our other ambassadors,” says Sidani. “We started this brand because we believed in certain ideals and it’s been the greatest experience discovering how much our ‘Golden Era’ philosophy resonates with athletes and fans around the country and the world.”

