BrightStar Care Centerville/South Dayton, a home care and medical staffing agency, recently received their certification in BrightStar Care Connections, an industry leading program focused on individualized dementia care. Certification involved both independent study materials along with interactive classroom training for BrightStar staff that culminated in a final examination to determine if the candidates learned the requisite skill.

“With the epidemic growth in Alzheimer’s and dementia, especially among our senior population, providing caregivers without disease-specific training to patients that need someone knowledgeable in this area was not acceptable, which is why we obtained certification in dementia care,” said Patrick Luers, owner of BrightStar Care Centerville/South Dayton. “BrightStar provides a higher standard of care; it is our mission. Our caregivers must know how to provide specialized care for our clients.”

BrightStar Connections is a proprietary dementia care program that was designed by an advance practice nurse/geriatric nurse practitioner with extensive experience in dementia, and reflects an evidence-based, best-practice approach grounded in a premium, person-centered, in-home care experience. In addition to the focus on optimizing function and allowing persons with dementia to live at home as long as possible in a supportive, caring environment, the BrightStar Connections program provides a registered nurse to oversee care and the specially trained individuals who deliver that care.

“This is a unique attribute of BrightStar Care, along with our accreditation by the Joint Commission that supports our claim of a higher standard of care,” noted Luers. “BrightStar Care RNs understand the challenges that persons with dementia and their families are experiencing and can provide consultation and guidance. We spend time to deeply understand the person with dementia so that their individualized BrightStar Care plan and our approach to their care meets them at their point of need and fills their day with meaningful connections, optimizing safety and enhancing their quality of life.”

In fact, BrightStar Connections is the only dementia care program of its kind that provides dementia-specific care management and individualized consultation led by a RN with special training in dementia. “This nurse oversees a team of care experts trained in responding to the unique needs of those with memory loss and cognitive decline, utilizing dementia-specific resources based on national standards of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Joint Commission,” concluded Luers. “In turn, persons living with dementia can live a life of dignity and purpose in the safety of their own home and their care partners feel empowered with the support and education they need.”

