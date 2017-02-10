BrightStar Care Edmond/Oklahoma City Celebrates 750 Clients

BrightStar Care of Edmond/Oklahoma City Members of our staff are in the business to enrich people’s lives, which is the focus of person-centered care. Past News Releases RSS BrightStar Care of Oklahoma City...

BrightStar Care Connects with...

BrightStar Care of Edmond/Oklahoma City, a home care and medical staffing agency, is celebrating 750 clients served since opening in 2013 . “Our slogan is ‘A Higher Standard of Care,’ and that’s what we’ve been providing for the past four years,” said Ken Fearnow, co-owner of BrightStar Care of Edmond/Oklahoma City, which is accredited by the Joint Commission, a nationally recognized quality standards organization.

BrightStar’s companion services include comprehensive companion care for anyone – of any age – who needs it. This includes in-home support, helping with laundry, light housekeeping, meal planning and cooking, respite for family caregivers, adult and senior transportation to and from doctor appointments and social events and more. Services are available for as little as one hour to 24 hours per day.

Furthermore, BrightStar provides Alzheimer’s and Dementia care. Its mission, via its proprietary BrightStar Connections program, is to provide people living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia the individualized care and support they need to live with dignity and purpose safely and securely in their own home, enjoy optimal health and emotional well-being and maintain connections to the people, places, things and memories that matter most to them.

BrightStar also provides personal care services to people with a higher level of needs. “They might have been discharged from the hospital and need some support in their home,” added Fearnow. “They may struggle to get out of bed or need help with transferring, walking, dressing, incontinence care or showering.”

BrightStar’s nursing staff ranges from registered nurses to certified home health aides and certified nurse aides. “Members of our staff are in the business to enrich people’s lives, which is the focus of person-centered care,” concluded Fearnow.

About BrightStar Care of Edmond/Oklahoma City

BrightStar Care of Edmond/Oklahoma City provides quality home care services and medical staffing solutions to families and businesses in the Central Oklahoma County area. Its home care agency services include elder care, special needs care, skilled nursing and more. For more information, call (405) 896-9600, or visit http://www.brightstarcare.com/edmond-oklahoma-city. The office is located at 3000 United Founders Blvd., Suite 104G, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.