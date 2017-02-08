Zachary Gatti Zach brings 10 years of experience working with seniors and a passion for their care and quality of life. Past News Releases RSS

BrightStar Care Colorado Springs, a home care and medical staffing agency, recently hired Zachary Gatti as its community development manager. “Zach brings 10 years of experience working with seniors and a passion for their care and quality of life,” said Steve Lamb, owner of BrightStar Care Colorado Springs, which specializes in home care.

Gatti will be developing relationships with other home care agencies and nursing facilities to send BrightStar clients to them that need further assistance. He will also be developing a continuing education program for social workers and discharge planners.

Gatti, who graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, has over ten years experience in sales and management, with numerous awards for sales achievement. Most notably, he was an account manager at Maxim Healthcare where he directed care for the ongoing needs of more than 200 home care clients requiring health care services.

