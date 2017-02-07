Servo Electric Powder Press SEP-10T This precisely-controlled servo-driven machine solves all of the pain points that manufacturers experience when using the decades-old technology of hydraulic-driven equipment.

Custom Automation & Machinery, Inc. today announced the release of a new product, the servo-driven electric powder compacting press SEP-10T for molding TeflonTM, ceramic, plastic and metal components. The equipment is designed to benefit all industries which mold components with powder volumes of up to 5 cubic inches, including the automotive, sealing technologies (gaskets), medical devices, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries.

“The SEP-10T is the culmination of years of research and development in the powder-molding industry. This precisely-controlled servo-driven machine solves all of the pain points that manufacturers experience when using the decades-old technology of hydraulic-driven equipment,” said Arthur M. Rabert, founder and president of Custom Automation and Machinery. “Not only can the SEP-10T give the user precision production rates and material usage, it saves up to 75% of floor space and produces a finished product that is never contaminated with hydraulic fluid or oil. This is the solution that customers have been asking us for, and it comes with a significant cost savings over a comparable hydraulic-driven machine.”

The current compacting press technology uses hydraulics and has several significant flaws. Hydraulic presses deliver the compacting powder to the mold where it is hydraulically compressed to liquefy and permanently assume the shape of the mold. The process is difficult to control using hydraulics, and consequently production rates and material usages are unpredictable. Another serious problem is the potential for the introduction of hydraulic fluid or oil into the molded components, which requires that the contaminated parts are rejected. In addition, the hydraulic servo press machines are costly and large.

The SEP-10T has a ten-ton pressing capacity on two axes, and offers one servo escapement for the finished component. The footprint is 60”x48”, which is up to 75% smaller than a comparable hydraulic-driven machine. The servo-driven motors give a precisely controlled process and better reliability than hydraulic-driven machines, which allows manufacturers to accurately predict production rates and material usage.

The SEP-10T performs quality checks for pressure, height and density, and produces process runtime data. Options include storage compartment dehumidification, post-press vision inspection, reject systems, LASER part marking, part serialization and robotic part handling for post processes.

About Custom Automation & Machinery, Inc.

Founded in 2008, Custom Automation & Machinery (CAM) specializes in factory automation projects with a special emphasis on controls engineering. Standard products include servo electric powder presses, liquid silicone rubber pumps, turntables for injection mold machinery, hydraulic pressure test pulsing equipment, and coating and dipping process equipment. Custom products include fully automated and turnkey process manufacturing and assembly systems, lean workcells and test stands. CAM offers 24/7 field service and support, including on-site programming and troubleshooting for programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human machine interfaces (HMIs) and vision systems. For more information, visit http://www.cam-engineers.com.