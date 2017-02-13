Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Infosec Awards Winners for #RSAC 2017

Cyber Defense Magazine Awards 2017 We’re very pleased to announce these next-generation INFOSEC leaders at #RSAC who deserve our coveted awards for 2017," Pierluigi Paganini, editor-in-chief

Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine and a media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named winners in numerous categories for their innovations in the field of information security. While most of the winning companies will be showcasing their technologies, products and services at the conference, many being showcased in the annual print edition of Cyber Defense Magazine at the conference and then online on February 13th, 2017 in the monthly electronic edition of the magazine.

“We’re very pleased to announce these next-generation INFOSEC leaders at #RSAC who deserve our coveted awards for 2017. The competition was fierce, after many months of review and judging by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected those on this list as the next-generation of innovation for the information security marketplace,” said Pierluigi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

CDM 2017 Award winners are listed here: http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/2017-cdm-infosec-award-winners/

About CDM Awards:

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 4th year of honoring these next generation leaders as INFOSEC Winners of CDM’s awards. Winner’s won titles such as, “Hot Company,” “Best Product,” “Most Innovative,” “Cutting Edge” and “Editor’s Choice of 2017.” Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFOSEC space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who will be voting based on their independent review of the Company materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation INFOSEC Solutions. #RSAC is the BEST place for Cyber Defense Magazine to find these Next Generation INFOSEC products, services and solutions.

For the full details of each respective winner and their award, print editions are freely available throughout the RSA® Conference 2017 expo floor and at our Media Kiosk M1 outside the North Expo Hall or signup for an always free online edition. http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/e-magazines/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was originally founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. He handed the reigns over to the white hat team of Pierluigi Paganini and Stevin Miliefsky in early 2013 and continues to support CDM as the Executive Producer. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.