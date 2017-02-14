CRMNEXT New Logo CRMNEXT can help to create a unified strategy execution platform for sales, service, marketing with end-to-end processes which are omni-channel, change ready and intuitive, said Sushil Tyagi, Director Global Sales and Marketing

CRMNEXT, the largest provider of CRM in financial services globally, has forayed into the South African market with an aim to help boost conversion rates, slash turnaround times and deliver great customer experience on digital and physical channels of the continent’s global banks, insurance and financial service companies. With this expansion, the South African businesses will receive a new way to collaborate and visualize customers via intuitive card based views and advance agile integration technology.

Talking about the strategy for the South African market, Sushil Tyagi, Director Global Sales and Marketing said, "We look to focus on high impact transformation projects where we can help large banks, insurance and financial services companies to leverage the power of digital, mobility and AI for creating customer journeys and experience which are faster, accurate and very convenient. CRMNEXT can help to create a unified strategy execution platform for sales, service, marketing with end-to-end processes which are omni-channel, change ready and intuitive."

South Africa already has advanced and structured banking and Insurance segment, which can gain tremendously from the power of digital, mobility and AI that a platform like CRMNEXT has proven to deliver. The banks here use multiple departmentalized applications, so an integrated front end CRM solution will give banks a 360 degree view of the customer, eliminating the need to run and maintain multiple applications, thus saving cost.

CRMNEXT’s first win in Africa was in Uganda in 2013 followed by Mauritius in 2015 and Tanzania in 2016. It also has direct presence and partners in the markets of West (Nigeria and Ghana) and East (Kenya and Ethiopia) Africa.

Their presence in South Africa would be a combination of a direct presence in sales, pre-sale and consulting and the partner presence to provide niche and expert services.

“We enable companies to make their business ready for the digital age with the help of proven digital technologies like Vivid Journey Designer, David Decision Engine, Trinity Cross Sell Modeler, Catalyst Performance Modeler and Autonoma Integration. We have enabled end-to-end customer on-boarding journeys for large global companies with powered with customizable intuitive UI, intelligent rules built-in and integrations with backend systems to deliver instant fulfilment with Zero manual interventions,” said Sanjeev Gangal, Vice President & Head Africa Business, CRMNEXT .

Some of CRMNEXT’s key product strengths include Shape Shifting ArchitectureTM supporting extensive codeless configuration, Autobot upgradeTM to enable seamless upgrades for large implementations despite of complexities involved in processes and integration touchpoints, Autonoma IntegrationTM which is a pattern based integration technology to make complex integration needs simple and reducing development and maintenance costs by 70%. Vivid JourneysTM to enable digital customer journeys using UI based designer tools. CRMNext Architecture is based on single vortex technology with its unique Shape-shiftingTM capability which enable seamless upgrades retrofitting any customizations or integrations which are specific to a customer.

About CRMNEXT:

CRMNEXT is the leading global cloud CRM solution provider. It has practice leadership across nine verticals assisting businesses from SMEs to Fortune 500 businesses in optimizing customer relationships. It is also pioneering a Digital CRM rollout for some of the largest enterprises across Asia-Pacific. CRMNEXT’s customers include global brands like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Pfizer, Tata AIA, National Bank of Oman, Pavers England etc. It was recently lauded in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2015 for Lead management, Sales Force Automation and Customer Engagement. For more information, visit: http://www.crmnext.com