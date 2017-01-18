Cahill & Miller Group Reaches Top 100 Agents with Allen Tate REALTORS®

Real estate duo Tracey Miller and Kelly Cahill, of The Cahill & Miller Group and Allen Tate REALTORS®, were recently named as one of the top 100 Realtors of over 1,400 agents across the Allen Tate Footprint from Raleigh, NC, to Greenville, SC. Their achievement represents total closed production for the team for the qualifying period of August 1, 2015, through July 31, 2016.

“Being a part of this elite group is definitely an honor,” said Cahill. “Our current market, with low inventory, tight lending restrictions and savvy buyers and sellers, requires us to work extremely hard to get our clients to closing. We take pride in giving great service and being responsive to each of our clients.”

By qualifying, The Cahill & Miller Group is eligible to attend the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Performance Summit on March 3-6 at the Fontainebleau Miami. “This is an exciting opportunity filled with three days of learning, team building and networking,” said Miller.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is the largest network of top independent local and regional brand-name brokerage firms in the residential sector of real estate. The 550 firms affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® are represented by 4,600 offices and 140,000 associates in more than 30 countries worldwide. The organization’s leadership is demonstrated by the fact that its affiliates comprise 15 of the top 25 real estate companies in the country.

